Greene County marriages

Oct. 23

Joseph P. Kintner of Beavercreek and Christa L. McCormack of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Oct. 24

Tony B. Dillard of Xenia and Ashley N. Shaw of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Joseph D. Emmons of Fort Thomas and Kimberly F. Arvin of Fort Thomas applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Oct. 25

Matthew H. Lay of Beavercreek and Semeka C. Randall of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Daniel F. Burden Sr. of Beavercreek and Kathleen K. Hall of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Mark A. Routt of Fairborn and Brianna A. Carr of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Oct. 29.

David J. Grymin of Beavercreek and Melissa A. Mann of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Samuel R. Cromwell of Xenia and Cheyanne G. Bayne of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Conway A. George of Fairborn and Michelle L. Studebaker of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Oct. 26

Michael A. Reiff of San Antonio and Alana J. Correa of San Antonio applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Oct. 28.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.