Greene County marriages

Oct. 19
Andrew J. S. Johnson of Dayton and Donetta M. Meadows of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Charles D. Gobble of Columbus and Linda S. Skinner of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Travis A. Shelby of Cedarville and Danielle L. Hanson of Cedarville applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Guy Z. Karns of Fairborn and Anna L. Walker of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Oct. 20
Stephen H. Beculheimer of Beavercreek and Lisa L. Kelley of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Amit S. Rattan of Fort Thomas and Lindsay D. Schwegman of Fort Thomas applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Jon W. Merritt of Beavercreek and Ninfa D. Ikeda of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Daniel R. Rich of Cedarville and Jordan E. Thornhill of Centerville applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Benjamin R. Sanderson of Xenia and Genevieve S. Marx of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Stefine K. Pitzer of Bridgeville and Donn R. H. Jarrell of Bridgeville applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Nathanael W. Freytag of Xenia and Caylee S. O’Bryant of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Oct. 21.
Andrew D. Bishop of Fairborn and Joyelle M. Cominsky of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.