Greene County marriages

Oct. 19

Andrew J. S. Johnson of Dayton and Donetta M. Meadows of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Charles D. Gobble of Columbus and Linda S. Skinner of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Travis A. Shelby of Cedarville and Danielle L. Hanson of Cedarville applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Guy Z. Karns of Fairborn and Anna L. Walker of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Oct. 20

Stephen H. Beculheimer of Beavercreek and Lisa L. Kelley of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Amit S. Rattan of Fort Thomas and Lindsay D. Schwegman of Fort Thomas applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Jon W. Merritt of Beavercreek and Ninfa D. Ikeda of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Daniel R. Rich of Cedarville and Jordan E. Thornhill of Centerville applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Benjamin R. Sanderson of Xenia and Genevieve S. Marx of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Stefine K. Pitzer of Bridgeville and Donn R. H. Jarrell of Bridgeville applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Nathanael W. Freytag of Xenia and Caylee S. O’Bryant of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Oct. 21.

Andrew D. Bishop of Fairborn and Joyelle M. Cominsky of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County News

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

